Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. General Dynamics comprises 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $224.37. 12,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,105. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

