Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Equity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 127.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Equity Bancshares news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

