Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 400 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $4,067,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $221,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

UNP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.06. 47,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,628. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

