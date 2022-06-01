Bivin & Associates Inc. Invests $223,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.52. 26,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

