Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $95.93. 80,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,343. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

