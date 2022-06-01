Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New $112,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
