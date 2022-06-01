Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,337,000 after acquiring an additional 377,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,577 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

NYSE SON traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. 4,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

