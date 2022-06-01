Bivin & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 631 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. 126,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,790. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average is $106.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

