Bivin & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 369,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc. owned 0.74% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,294,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,117,000 after buying an additional 480,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after buying an additional 468,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 274,204 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,134. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

