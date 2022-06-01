Bivin & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.03. 12,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.