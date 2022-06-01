Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. 242,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,479,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

