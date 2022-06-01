Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,491 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

