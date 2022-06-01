Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,393 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 157,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.05. 1,325,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.01. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

