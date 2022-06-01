Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 7.1% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,552,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

VV stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,550. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.59. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

