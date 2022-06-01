Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.89. 64,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

