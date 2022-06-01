Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.06. 2,312,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,734,144. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.46 and its 200 day moving average is $354.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.