Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.39. 39,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,628. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.