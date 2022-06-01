Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,449. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,041,488 shares valued at $63,225,453. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.