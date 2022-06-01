Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 17,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,670 shares of company stock valued at $188,311 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $146,919,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of BLND stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 2,131,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,361. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

