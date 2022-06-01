Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,881 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,075,000 after acquiring an additional 201,846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $6,424,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.