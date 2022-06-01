Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.07. 42,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

