Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys 26,517 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 487.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

PSK opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

