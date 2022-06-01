Bluefin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.30.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $466.22 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

