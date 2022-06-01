Bluefin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $298.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.44. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

