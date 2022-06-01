Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after buying an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,212,000 after purchasing an additional 131,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

