Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 12,450 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.90 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

