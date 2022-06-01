Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$62.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.56 on Friday, reaching C$49.60. 25,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.10. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$38.70 and a twelve month high of C$61.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, with a total value of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

