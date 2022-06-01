Bob’s Repair Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $761,899.24 and $597.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

