BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $365,426.40 and $160,541.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,785.29 or 1.00011795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,548 coins and its circulating supply is 891,760 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

