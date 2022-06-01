boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BHHOF. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHHOF remained flat at $$0.85 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.