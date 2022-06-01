Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700.77 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) will report $700.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.49 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $684.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

NYSE:BXP traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,405. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,762,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after purchasing an additional 260,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.