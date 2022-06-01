Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will report $700.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.49 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $684.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

NYSE:BXP traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,405. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,762,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after purchasing an additional 260,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

