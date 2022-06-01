Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 20.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Anthem worth $633,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,198,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.95.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,094. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

