Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.27. 31,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,553. The company has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.90 and a 200 day moving average of $353.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

