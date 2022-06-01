BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.67. BRC shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 2,042 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

