Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

