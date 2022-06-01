Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75,708 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $310.38 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.12 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.