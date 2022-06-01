Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 90,976 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,976 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

