Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.59

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 49118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

BHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

The stock has a market cap of $994.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 9,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

