Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.59

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 49118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $994.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Provenire Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.