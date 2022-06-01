BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives $11.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have commented on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE BRSP opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 506.70%.

In other news, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

