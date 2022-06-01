Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brinker International stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 932,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

