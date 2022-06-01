Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,421,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $109,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.21%.

In related news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

