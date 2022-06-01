Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.50. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,098. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

