Brokerages Expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. Entergy posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,825 shares of company stock worth $24,785,697. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. 11,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,804. Entergy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

