Brokerages Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 24.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,837. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

