Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.46. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $292.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.