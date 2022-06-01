Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.76. PepsiCo also reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $230.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

