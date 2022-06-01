Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.02). Seagen posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SGEN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Seagen stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.36. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,639 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seagen by 155.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Seagen by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

