Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) PT at $5.97

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €6.10 ($6.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of BKNIY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bankinter had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $523.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.0522 dividend. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

