Brokerages Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) PT at $24.00

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Cadre stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. 141,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,950. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadre in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

